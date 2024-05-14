Previous
A statue of Miklós Ybl, a famous Hungarian architect. by kork
A statue of Miklós Ybl, a famous Hungarian architect.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mikl%C3%B3s_Ybl
Korcsog Károly

@kork
