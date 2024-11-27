Sign up
Previous
Photo 622
Under renovation........
This is what it looked like on January 6, 2019! The building was partially burned down, but was renovated to its original state.
Thank you for viewing.
https://365project.org/kork/365-connecting/2024-11-27
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3278
photos
135
followers
88
following
170% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Connecting
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
6th January 2019 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
