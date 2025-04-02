Previous
Mountain dwellers...... by kork
Photo 632

Mountain dwellers......

The city's forested area is slowly disappearing completely! Residential areas are slowly being built in place of small weekend houses. The Buda forests were the lungs of Budapest.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Korcsog Károly

Lesley ace
It’s sad but probably necessary. At least these houses have nice designs.
April 4th, 2025  
moni kozi
When the heat will melt the brains, it will be too late...
April 4th, 2025  
