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Walking the streets of Szentendre by kork
Photo 644

Walking the streets of Szentendre

https://365project.org/kork/365/2025-10-03
I took the picture in the link above at the house shown here. No tricks, I just stood in front of it and took the picture.
Thank you for watching.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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haskar ace
Beautiful street and shot.
April 14th, 2026  
Jerzy ace
This has so much character. Love it
April 14th, 2026  
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