Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
342 / 365
resting Benches
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
1672
photos
100
followers
61
following
93% complete
View this month »
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
Latest from all albums
15
917
918
395
341
342
919
396
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
28th March 2021 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
bench
,
tower
,
buda
Leli
ace
Great composition and framing.
March 28th, 2021
m.taylor
ace
Yes, the composition is fantastic. I love how the church is framed with the trees. Fantastic Architecture.
March 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close