The lions are still guarding the bridge by kork
Photo 379

The lions are still guarding the bridge

The Széchenyi bridge completion and delivery is expected by the end of the year 2023
5th September 2021

Korcsog Károly

If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
