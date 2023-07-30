Previous
The last rays of the afternoon sun! by kork
Photo 566

The last rays of the afternoon sun!

Thanks for viewing and comments!
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice capture of light and shadows
July 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise