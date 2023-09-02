Sign up
Light and shadow
The house of a well-to-do peasant
Thanks for viewing and comments!
2nd September 2023
2nd Sep 23
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2877
photos
139
followers
88
following
158% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
2nd September 2023 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
