Passenger compartment by kork
Photo 583

Passenger compartment

After the wooden seats, this was very comfortable!
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Korcsog Károly

Corinne C ace
Love the perspective. It's so clean!
September 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
They look fabulous, great capture of these neat looking seats.
September 18th, 2023  
Tia ace
Nice POV.
September 18th, 2023  
