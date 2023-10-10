Previous
The first Hungarian-designed and manufactured Metro train... by kork
Photo 587

The first Hungarian-designed and manufactured Metro train...

it only made it to the test run. He never took part in traffic!
Today I visited the Szentendre Transport Museum
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Korcsog Károly

Renee Salamon ace
What a shame - maybe there’s time yet for it to be put to use
October 23rd, 2023  
