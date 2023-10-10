Sign up
Photo 587
Photo 587
The first Hungarian-designed and manufactured Metro train...
it only made it to the test run. He never took part in traffic!
Today I visited the Szentendre Transport Museum
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
1
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
2924
photos
143
followers
88
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
2201116SG
Taken
10th October 2023 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
What a shame - maybe there’s time yet for it to be put to use
October 23rd, 2023
