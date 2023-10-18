Sign up
Photo 588
Windmill......
it can only be seen in the area of the city museum.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
3
1
Korcsog Károly
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
2932
photos
143
followers
88
following
161% complete
581
582
583
584
585
586
587
588
1694
1695
60
1696
1697
588
586
1698
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th October 2023 12:57pm
Tags
kiskunfélegyháza
Dawn
ace
How interesting
October 27th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Fascinating structure
October 27th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Fascinating shot - I was wondering what was the function of the structure with the wheel.
October 27th, 2023
