Windmill...... by kork
Windmill......

it can only be seen in the area of the city museum.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Korcsog Károly

If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Dawn ace
How interesting
October 27th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Fascinating structure
October 27th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Fascinating shot - I was wondering what was the function of the structure with the wheel.
October 27th, 2023  
