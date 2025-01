Anonymus......

The nearly two-meter-high statue is located in the City Park next to the Vajdahunyad Castle. Anonymus = anonymous. He was probably a notary of one of the King Béla (I-II-III.IV.). Perhaps the greatest chance is that he worked for Béla IV. It is one of the 10 statues that were donated to the nation by Franz Joseph I at the beginning of the 20th century. Its pedestal was designed by architects Zoltán Bálint and Lajos Jámbor.

