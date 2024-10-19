Sign up
Photo 636
details are important
Thank you for viewing.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
2
2
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
3254
photos
135
followers
88
following
174% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th October 2024 10:57am
Beverley
ace
I really like the detail and craftsmanship of iron work… this is a super capture
November 27th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
You've really nailed it with this one!
November 27th, 2024
