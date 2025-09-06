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Gate grate by kork
Photo 660

Gate grate

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6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Nice find!
March 25th, 2026  
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