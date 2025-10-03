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chimney by kork
Photo 662

chimney

Thank you for watching.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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LManning (Laura) ace
A neat combination of textures and surfaces.
April 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
amazing design...
April 13th, 2026  
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