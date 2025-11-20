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A wonderful building by kork
Photo 664

A wonderful building

I found this building while walking through the small streets of Buda.
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20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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moni kozi
Truly beautiful
April 20th, 2026  
haskar ace
Beautiful metalwork
April 20th, 2026  
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