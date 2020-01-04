Previous
Hidden Statues of Budapest ... by kork
Hidden Statues of Budapest ...

This place featured a Soviet soldier's cap.
a member of the extreme right-wing party broke out with an ax.
The sculptor's answer is in the photo
Korcsog Károly

@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
