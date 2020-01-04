Sign up
Photo 650
Hidden Statues of Budapest ...
This place featured a Soviet soldier's cap.
a member of the extreme right-wing party broke out with an ax.
The sculptor's answer is in the photo
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th January 2020 2:39pm
Tags
park
sculpture
ax
bp
