afternoon lights..... by kork
Photo 664

afternoon lights.....

Several days was just a cloudy time! On the pavement of an abandoned space, it was a pleasure to see the beam of light appear

Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Korcsog Károly

@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
Angelika van Rooyen ace
Nice shine on the cobblestones with a lovely pattern.
January 21st, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Ohhhhh I really love this
January 21st, 2020  
