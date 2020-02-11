Sign up
Photo 687
Half-house
The other half of the house has been demolished due to city reconstruction.
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
1313
photos
72
followers
59
following
188% complete
680
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
285
682
683
684
341
685
686
687
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
11th February 2020 10:27am
house
,
corridor
,
hanging
,
bp
