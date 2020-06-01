Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 758
Flag holders from the past
The school building is waiting to be demolished. Here are the flag holders
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
0
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
1398
photos
77
followers
64
following
207% complete
View this month »
751
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
Latest from all albums
347
755
291
756
348
757
758
292
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st June 2020 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
sheet
,
iron
,
demolition
,
wrought
,
bp
