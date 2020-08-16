Sign up
Photo 830
The ruin pubs are opening
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
0
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
1503
photos
81
followers
61
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th August 2020 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
ruin
,
bp
,
catering
