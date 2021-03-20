Previous
New building in the city center. by kork
Photo 913

New building in the city center.

Downtown is being renewed! The change seems unstoppable!
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
Korcsog Károly

@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
Penelope Ann
Stunning architecture
March 22nd, 2021  
