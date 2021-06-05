Previous
Next
Arched building ....... by kork
Photo 988

Arched building .......

which has no corners. It will become an office and service house. Some of it has been delivered.
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
271% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise