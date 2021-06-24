Previous
Started...... by kork
one of Budapest's favorite bridges is being renovated! The Széchényi Bridge (also known as the Chain Bridge) is expected to be handed over to traffic in 2023!
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
moni kozi
Very nice perspective
June 24th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Super pov
June 24th, 2021  
