Stealth winter ...... by kork
Photo 1115

Stealth winter ......

the city was covered in fog in the morning. For the first time, I managed to photograph fog in Heroes' Square.
Thank you very much for your review and comments!
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
