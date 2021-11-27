Previous
Next
Fence....... by kork
Photo 1122

Fence.......

and constraints. They protect and separate us. Unfortunately, this is the world we live in now!
Thank you very much for your review and comments!
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise