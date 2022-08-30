Previous
Next
In pursuit of the past_1 by kork
Photo 1338

In pursuit of the past_1

https://365project.org/kork/365/2022-08-03
I went back to Szentendre, where I looked for the old chimneys.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
366% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise