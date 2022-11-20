Sign up
Photo 1408
Decorative window
One of the windows of the Dohany Street Synagogue in Budapest.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2473
photos
137
followers
82
following
