Photo 1413
Narrow window
Thanks for viewing and comments!
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Korcsog Károly
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Terrific shot.
November 27th, 2022
