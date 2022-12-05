Previous
Next
The lamp and his shadow by kork
Photo 1421

The lamp and his shadow

Thank you for viewing and reviews!
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
389% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great shot and I like how you have composed it. Favourite
December 5th, 2022  
Bill Davidson
Great clarity.
December 5th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
Strong image with lines behind.
December 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise