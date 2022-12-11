Previous
Next
Old gate.... by kork
Photo 1427

Old gate....

It didn't rain today, but there was a cold wind. I went to Óbuda to take photos. You can still find houses built in the 1800s in Óbuda, most of which have been successfully renovated
Thanks for viewing and comments!
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
390% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So interesting looking.
December 13th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this unique entrance
December 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise