The highest......! by kork
Photo 1432

The highest......!

The tallest building in Budapest has been handed over. 143 meters and is the seat of an oil company (MOL). Someday I will take a panoramic photo from the top! (I hope)
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot of this lovely building. Hope you get to the top one day 😉
December 20th, 2022  
