Photo 1491
There was no talk of the rain.......!😠
I traveled to Szentendre today. When I left home, the sun was shining. This is what greeted me upon arrival! I decided not to get off the train, but in the last minute I saw a ray of hope, I was lucky!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
2
1
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2603
photos
143
followers
83
following
408% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th February 2023 1:37pm
Diana
ace
It sure gave you a wonderful shot!
February 28th, 2023
Matthew Walker
ace
Love this.
February 28th, 2023
