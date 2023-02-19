Previous
There was no talk of the rain.......!😠 by kork
Photo 1491

I traveled to Szentendre today. When I left home, the sun was shining. This is what greeted me upon arrival! I decided not to get off the train, but in the last minute I saw a ray of hope, I was lucky!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Korcsog Károly

If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Diana ace
It sure gave you a wonderful shot!
February 28th, 2023  
Matthew Walker ace
Love this.
February 28th, 2023  
