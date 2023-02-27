Previous
Temple of the Holy Spirit by kork
Temple of the Holy Spirit

The church is located in Remeteváros, a suburb of Budapest. It was built in 1933 from a public donation.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Korcsog Károly

@kork
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking architecture.
March 4th, 2023  
