Photo 1500
Waiting.......
Today I was waiting for a relative at Keleti railway station.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
1
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2618
photos
145
followers
85
following
410% complete
View this month »
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
Latest from all albums
1497
52
1498
523
1499
524
542
1500
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
6th March 2023 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love the lines and shapes, great seeing 2 trains at the same time.
March 7th, 2023
