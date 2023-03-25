Sign up
Photo 1516
There is no title for the picture......but I like it!
Today I visited the Natural History Museum. I really liked this little girl's interest.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
6
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2637
photos
143
followers
85
following
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1510
1511
526
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
Views
4
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
2201116SG
Taken
25th March 2023 1:11pm
Lesley
ace
I like it too. Her real interest in the picture and also her shadows.
March 25th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of her shadow
March 25th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Beautiful……
March 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice candid
March 25th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Nice
March 25th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
A smart and inquisitive little cutie
March 25th, 2023
