The old lake... by kork
Photo 1517

The old lake...

Passing through Veresegyház, we stopped at this lake. (The small town is 30 kilometers from Budapest) It has a nature trail that goes around the 3 lakes located here. I still have to come back here!
26th March 2023

Korcsog Károly

