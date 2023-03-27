Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1518
monotony........
only the roof of the house is slanted!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2640
photos
143
followers
85
following
415% complete
View this month »
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
Latest from all albums
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
527
1517
1518
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
27th March 2023 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Such an interesting way of giving some outdoor space to the inhabitants
March 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Those balconies are amazing, great capture and pov.
March 27th, 2023
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Great B&W and POV. Interesting with the staggered balconies
March 27th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Great pov
March 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close