Previous
Next
monotony........ by kork
Photo 1518

monotony........

only the roof of the house is slanted!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
415% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Such an interesting way of giving some outdoor space to the inhabitants
March 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Those balconies are amazing, great capture and pov.
March 27th, 2023  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Great B&W and POV. Interesting with the staggered balconies
March 27th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great pov
March 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise