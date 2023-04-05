Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1527
They still hold the walls...
defenders of the balcony! 😟
Thanks for viewing and comments!
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2657
photos
141
followers
86
following
418% complete
View this month »
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
Latest from all albums
530
1524
1525
546
547
1526
531
1527
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
5th April 2023 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I wonder for how much longer, such a fabulous capture! Pity about the state of disrepair though.
April 6th, 2023
Corinne
ace
Superb architecture
April 6th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
This is beautiful! So much to admire, and equally much to cry over.
April 6th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fabulous architecture
April 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close