They still hold the walls... by kork
Photo 1527

They still hold the walls...

defenders of the balcony! 😟

5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Korcsog Károly

I wonder for how much longer, such a fabulous capture! Pity about the state of disrepair though.
April 6th, 2023  
Superb architecture
April 6th, 2023  
This is beautiful! So much to admire, and equally much to cry over.
April 6th, 2023  
Fabulous architecture
April 6th, 2023  
