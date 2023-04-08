Previous
Next
I wonder what will happen to this house? by kork
Photo 1528

I wonder what will happen to this house?

This house is located in Váci Street in downtown Budapest. The magnificent building has been uninhabited for some time. Maybe it will also be a hotel?
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
418% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Let's just hope this work of art survives.
April 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
I hope too this building is revamped
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise