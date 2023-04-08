Sign up
Photo 1528
I wonder what will happen to this house?
This house is located in Váci Street in downtown Budapest. The magnificent building has been uninhabited for some time. Maybe it will also be a hotel?
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
2
2
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2658
photos
142
followers
87
following
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1524
1525
546
547
1526
531
1527
1528
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
8th April 2023 9:28am
moni kozi
ace
Let's just hope this work of art survives.
April 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
I hope too this building is revamped
April 13th, 2023
