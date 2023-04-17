Sign up
Photo 1533
Church of the Heart of Jesus
Today I visited a peripheral district. Small streets and old houses, but progress can be seen here too.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
