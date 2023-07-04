Previous
Closed....! by kork
Photo 1603

Closed....!

The Bagolyvár restaurant was one of the iconic restaurants of the district. Unfortunately, it has not opened since the COVID epidemic.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Korcsog Károly

