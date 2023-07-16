Previous
I found it........! by kork
Photo 1613

I found it........!

It is not the grave of a soldier, but the eternal resting place of a giving man. He was a rich lawyer (Jakab Horváth) and donated a lot to the city. According to his will, he was buried here in 1809.
After his death, he left all his wealth to charitable causes, his only request was to the Pest city council, regarding his grave. He wanted to find eternal peace in a quiet garden, under the tombstone with the modest or philosophical Fuit inscription. The council looked for a plot of land for him in the vicinity of the Hermina chapel in Zugló, which was, according to his wish, a secluded, marshy, reedy area. Today it is part of the Városliget, but the city still takes care of his grave.
I hope the translation is good.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
@kork
Lesley ace
Thank you for the information. He seems to have been a very conscientious and charitable man.
July 19th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
So interesting! Happy for you that your search was successful.
July 19th, 2023  
