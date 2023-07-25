Sign up
Photo 1620
You can't see the curb here! 😖
Pedestrians are slowly being banned from the Castle! In addition, the government installs several ministries here! This is very not good!
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
0
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
