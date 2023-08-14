Previous
British Commonwealth Military Cemetery by kork
British Commonwealth Military Cemetery

I have been there several times, but today I had the opportunity to go into the cemetery and remember the people who rest here. In front of those who rest in this place far from their homeland. My paternal uncle also lost his life somewhere in the bend of the Don because of a mad man's desire for power! And the same thing is happening in Ukraine today! Both there and in Russia, families lose their loved ones, which they may never be able to process emotionally! We never learn! I'm sorry for my emotional outburst!
Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very somber shot and so sad.
August 16th, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
Thank you for sharing, it's a poignant image
August 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So very somber and a lovely area
August 16th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is beautifully presented. The needless loss of life is endlessly frustrating.
August 16th, 2023  
