British Commonwealth Military Cemetery

I have been there several times, but today I had the opportunity to go into the cemetery and remember the people who rest here. In front of those who rest in this place far from their homeland. My paternal uncle also lost his life somewhere in the bend of the Don because of a mad man's desire for power! And the same thing is happening in Ukraine today! Both there and in Russia, families lose their loved ones, which they may never be able to process emotionally! We never learn! I'm sorry for my emotional outburst!