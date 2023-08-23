Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1649
Roofs of houses
Thanks for viewing and comments!
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
3
1
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2865
photos
140
followers
89
following
452% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
23rd August 2023 10:50am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Babs
ace
Wonderful composition. fav.
August 26th, 2023
winghong_ho
Great color.
August 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
August 26th, 2023
