Previous
Windows by kork
Photo 1658

Windows

Thanks for viewing and comments!
1st September 2023 1st Sep 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
454% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I really like that pov and the symmetry. Favourite
September 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful stonework and symmetry.
September 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice textures and symmetry
September 6th, 2023  
Karen ace
Great POV! love the brickwork and window shapes.
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise