Previous
Photo 1658
Windows
Thanks for viewing and comments!
1st September 2023
1st Sep 23
4
3
Korcsog Károly
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2874
photos
140
followers
88
following
454% complete
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
579
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
578
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st September 2023 2:43pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Suzanne
I really like that pov and the symmetry. Favourite
September 6th, 2023
Diana
Wonderful stonework and symmetry.
September 6th, 2023
Dawn
Nice textures and symmetry
September 6th, 2023
Karen
Great POV! love the brickwork and window shapes.
September 6th, 2023
