Previous
Photo 1661
Statue of Raoul Wallenberg
Approaching the statue, only the face is visible. Perhaps it was set up this way on purpose, since it had to operate in hiding during the Holocaust.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th September 2023 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
September 9th, 2023
