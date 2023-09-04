Previous
Statue of Raoul Wallenberg by kork
Statue of Raoul Wallenberg

Approaching the statue, only the face is visible. Perhaps it was set up this way on purpose, since it had to operate in hiding during the Holocaust.
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
September 9th, 2023  
