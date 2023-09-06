Previous
Next
Balconies and balconies by kork
Photo 1663

Balconies and balconies

Thanks for viewing and comments!
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
455% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Amazing architecture.
September 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
The building on the right is wonderful. I love the repetition of balconies and the shadows
September 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise