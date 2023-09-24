Sign up
Previous
Photo 1677
Reminiscent of the past.........
in villages it was customary to sit on the bench in front of the house
I took this photo earlier this month.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Diana
ace
Amazing pov and textures, I love the benches!
September 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a quaint image. The benches have been well used.
September 29th, 2023
