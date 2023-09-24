Previous
Reminiscent of the past......... by kork
Reminiscent of the past.........

in villages it was customary to sit on the bench in front of the house
I took this photo earlier this month.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Korcsog Károly

Diana ace
Amazing pov and textures, I love the benches!
September 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a quaint image. The benches have been well used.
September 29th, 2023  
